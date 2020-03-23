1  of  3
Breaking News
Fourth positive COVID- 19 case in Steuben County confirmed Trump says he’s activated National Guard in New York Second positive COVID- 19 case in Chemung County confirmed

RPI targets the coronavirus with deep-learning, artificial intelligence supercomputer

News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is turning one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world against COVID-19.

Tune in to News10 Sunday night for more on this developing story.

AiMOS, short for Artificial Intelligence Multiprocessing Optimized System, can perform eight quadrillion calculations per second and is uniquely capable of exploring new applications in artificial intelligence.

RPI is offering the supercomputer to the research community—including government entities, academic universities, national labs, and private businesses—to support new coronavirus research.

To combat the devastating effects of this pandemic, we must be able to fully grasp the complexities and interconnectedness of biological systems and epidemiological data, as researchers work to develop therapeutic interventions and address gaps in our knowledge. … In particular, the ability to model at very large scales requires the unique capabilities of AiMOS.

RPI President Shirley Ann Jackson

AiMOS is the most powerful supercomputer at a private university, the third-most energy-efficient supercomputer in the world, and the 24th most-powerful in the world overall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now