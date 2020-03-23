RPI targets the coronavirus with deep-learning, artificial intelligence supercomputer

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is turning one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world against COVID-19.

AiMOS, short for Artificial Intelligence Multiprocessing Optimized System, can perform eight quadrillion calculations per second and is uniquely capable of exploring new applications in artificial intelligence.

RPI is offering the supercomputer to the research community—including government entities, academic universities, national labs, and private businesses—to support new coronavirus research.

To combat the devastating effects of this pandemic, we must be able to fully grasp the complexities and interconnectedness of biological systems and epidemiological data, as researchers work to develop therapeutic interventions and address gaps in our knowledge. … In particular, the ability to model at very large scales requires the unique capabilities of AiMOS. RPI President Shirley Ann Jackson

AiMOS is the most powerful supercomputer at a private university, the third-most energy-efficient supercomputer in the world, and the 24th most-powerful in the world overall.