RPI to furlough employees starting May 1

by: Johan Sheridan

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will furlough staff whose workloads, duties, and responsibilities have decreased or cannot be performed remotely. RPI informed its furloughed employees on Tuesday.

The furlough begins May 1, with an anticipated end date of July 31. The school says it will regularly reassess, reinstating staff as they can based on internal needs and federal and state guidelines.

Furloughed employees will keep receiving their current health benefits, RPI says. They can also apply for up to 39 weeks of New York unemployment benefits, and file for assistance under the CARES Act—which gives eligible furloughed employees an additional $600 per week—through July 31.

Furloughed employees with questions about benefits or navigating the unemployment application should contact Louis Padula—Director of Benefits, Retirement, and HR Information Systems—by phone at (518) 276-6164 or by email.

This decision is not a reflection of the skills, knowledge, ability, or overall job performance of furloughed employees. Please continue to stay safe during these challenging times, as we look forward to better times.

Statement from RPI on Furloughs

