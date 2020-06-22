RPI wins almost $1M in science grants

by: Johan Sheridan

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rep. Paul D. Tonko announced on Monday that Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute has won a combined $951,020 in National Science Foundation awards to fund engineering research.

“Capital Region researchers, professors, and students in STEM continue to drive transformative research and innovation here and around the world… This pioneering work to develop new engineering technologies will help carry our entire nation in fields of scientific achievement and economic competitiveness.”

Paul Tonko
Congressman from New York

RPI has two winning research projects into developing engineering technologies are:

  • $531,361: 3D printing thermostats, and teaching and researching advanced polymer synthesis
  • $419,659: Epitaxy, a microelectronics and renewable energy manufacturing process

The National Science Foundation funds 25% of all federal research in fields like physics, math, cybersecurity, neuroscience, and STEM education at national colleges and universities.

