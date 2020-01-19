Ruby Tuesday to try out their own plant-based “Awesome Burger”

BINGHAMTON, NY (WETM-TV)– Ruby Tuesday, is joining the movement of meat-free alternatives.



Ruby Tuesday is now serving the Awesome Burger. A plant-based burger, made primarily of yellow pea protein that mimics many of the properties of a beef burger.

Ruby says the Awesome Burger, produced by Sweet Earth Foods, has the flavor and texture of a meat burger, with the same juicy-ness and char from the grill.



Morris Belford manages the Oakdale Mall location.

“They weren’t the first on the market, so they took their time to get culinary perfection. To make sure they had the right ingredients, the right texture, the right flavor, and so forth. So we feel that this burger is by far superior to any of the other ones that are out there,” said Belford.

Starting Saturday, it will be an off-menu option for $10.99 including fries.

Belford says, if it proves to be popular, it will become a regular menu item.