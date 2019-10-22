Run for your life! Zombie Apocalypse Fun Run comes to Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Betsy Smith and Rebecca Cook from Elmira College joined us in the studio this morning to tell us about their 1st Annual Zombie Apocalypse Fun Run.

The run will be held Saturday, October 26th and will start at 10:00 AM at the Murray Athletic Center.

Runners have the option of either running a 1.5 mile or a 4K, but the run comes with a twist. Runners must literally run for their lives. At the start of the race, you will be given flags that are worn around your waist which represent your lives. Throughout the race, Elmira Chemistry Club students (Zombies) will be hiding throughout the course to take those precious lives.

Early registration runs until noon on Friday, October 25th costing runners just $15 or it’s $20 for day-of registration. Register at zombieapocalypse.elmira.edu