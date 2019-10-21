Run past Cancer 5K and fun run set for Saturday 10/26

MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETMT-TV)- A Halloween themed 5K/walk and one-mile fun run will take place this weekend with all proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society.

Be sure to wear your best costume for the cause because there will be prices at the event.

1 Mile Fun Run starts at 9:30 a.m.

5K Walk/Run starts at 10:00 a.m.

Award Categories: Best overall male and female; prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd in Children’s Run (19 and under), 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60+.

Costumes to be judged: best dressed, funniest, scariest, most unusual, cutest, best fictional character, best group, coolest celebrity.

Cost before 10/15/19 – 5K – $20; 1 Mile Walk/Run – $10

Cost after 10/15/19 – 5K – $25; 1 Mile Walk/Run – $15

Register online at: http://main/acsevents.org/runpastcancerpa.

For more information contact:

Event Chair, Terry Borneman at 410-428-8615

Event Manager, Kristina Albrecht at 607-766-6904.

Also, all participants get free small ice creams.