HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Runway for a Cause is hosting its 2023 Fashion Show Saturday November 18 at the L in Horseheads.

The platform allows designers to showcase their work while giving back to a different charity each year. This year’s charity is Casa of the Southern Tier, which works to advocate for the best interest of abused or neglected children in family court. The event features two shows. The brunch show begins at 1 p.m. and the streetwear and costume show begins at 6:30 p.m.

“This year we have double the amount of designers that we’ve had in the past and we had to break it up into two different shows with two different aesthetics. So the first show is a brunch show that has women’s and childrenswear and then our second one is streetwear and costume and avant garde style and both shows have a unique aesthetic to what is being presented and we have designers coming from all over the states this year. so, we had to break it up into two different shows,” said Emmi Saufley, Founder of Runway For A Cause.

General admission is $20 for one show or $30 for both. The VIP package is $30 for one show or $60 for both. That includes a free alcoholic beverage, food, live music and the first chance to look at raffle baskets.