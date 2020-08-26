Russell Sage College offers women’s suffrage symposium

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday is Women’s Equality Day, just a few days out from the anniversary of the 19th Amendment and women’s suffrage. On Wednesday, the Women’s Institute at Russell Sage College launches “Deeds Not Words: Women’s Political Past, Present, and Future,” a free symposium women’s right to vote.

Also on Wednesday, Russell Sage College will light up the Administration building on its Albany campus Bush Memorial Hall in Troy in purple and gold as part of the Forward Into Light campaign.

The multi-event “Deeds Not Words” program starts at 6 p.m. with “Gender and Politics,” a virtual discussion that lasts until 7:30 p.m. The discussion will feature “Election Day 2016”—a documentary filmed at Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite in Rochester—examining how racial, gender and generational biases can affect political perception and behavior.

Kathleen McLean—president of the minority women-owned McLean Group that specializes in diversity and inclusion—will moderate Wednesday’s gender and political discussion. The panel will include:

Linda Moroney: Director of “Election Day 2016”

Samantha Hall-Saladino: Executive Director of the Fulton County Historical Society

Melissa Deckman: Author of “Women and Politics: Paths to Power and Political Influence”

Programming is free and open to everyone, and registration information will be available at the Women’s Institute Facebook. After Wednesday, several additional “Deeds Not Words” virtual offerings are planned throughout the fall: