Rutgers hands Syracuse first loss of the season

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (WSYR-TV) – Quad one opportunities are always so important during the college basketball season, but that especially holds true this year given all of the uncertainty heading into the winter. Syracuse found itself in position to nail down an early-season quality victory on the road at #21 Rutgers, but the orange couldn’t close the deal.

The Scarlet Knights dominated the final fie minutes of the contest turning a slim three-point deficit into a 10-point victory. Rutgers went on an 11-0 run late to pull ahead en route to a 79-69 win in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Ron Harper, Jr. led the home team with 26 points, seven rebounds.

Syracuse had three players finish in double figures, led by Alan Griffin. The transfer from Illinois shook off a slow start to go for 20 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore forward Qunicy Guerrier came alive after halftime scoring 14 of his 18 points after intermission. Marek Dolezaj scored the first seven points of the game and finished with 14. Kadary Richmond had six points and seven assists, while Joe Girard made just one of his eight shot attempts.

Next up for Syracuse is the ACC opener at Boston College on Sunday. The Eagles fell to 1-4 on Tuesday night losing in overtime to Minnesota 78-75.