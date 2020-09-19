Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish was to not have a replacement chosen by Trump

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just days before she died, Ruth Bader Ginsburg told her granddaughter that she did not want Pres. Donald Trump to choose her replacement.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Ginsburg told granddaughter Clara Spera, according to NPR via NBC News.

The vacancy left by Ginsburg, 87, could forever alter the Supreme Court in the long-run and also presents an immediate conflict in Washington, D.C.

In 2016, Republicans in Senate refused to consider then-President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, reportedly because 2016 was an Election year.

At that time, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

Now, Democrats say, Republicans must apply the precedent ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election.

On Friday, Obama released a statement saying:

“Four and a half years ago, when Republicans refused to hold a hearing or an up-or-down vote on Merrick Garland, they invented the principle that the Senate shouldn’t fill an open seat on the Supreme Court before a new president was sworn in. A basic principle of the law — and of everyday fairness — is that we apply rules with consistency, and not based on what’s convenient or advantageous in the moment.”

Nevertheless, McConnell has already issued a statement that a Trump Supreme Court nominee will receive a vote.

On Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted McConnell’s exact 2016 statement on Merrick Garland’s nomination, saying: “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”