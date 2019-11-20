Rye Horigan’s announces soft opening tonight

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM)- Rye Horigan’s announced their soft opening tonight as they prepare for the winter season. The bar & grill features options ranging from classic Irish cuisine to top-notch burgers.

Formerly known as Horigans, the new restaurant is completely remodeled and has a very modern and Irish inspired atmosphere. The restaurant’s trendy funiture creates a unique and welcoming environment for all.

The new kitchen and bar will be serving signature drinks along with cocktails. The soft opening is on a reservation only basis, and will continue to take reservations throughout the week.

They will be opened from 11-11 with a lunch, dinner and even brunch optional menu.

Owner Charlie Hunter has worked exceptionally hard with his crew to make this soft opening a success.

He is thrilled to be a part of such an incredible new addition to Elmira.