Sabres Continuing To Focus on Finding 5-on-5 Scoring Success

Buffalo Sabres’ Zemgus Girgensons, back left, is congratulated by Kyle Okposo (21) and Johan Larsson after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Buffalo Sabres back on home ice with four of six possible points in hand after their West Coast road trip. The team telling us Monday they learned a whole lot, especially after their first loss in regulation. But they also learned they could generate 5-on-5 scoring, not just on the power play, and they were able to do so across multiple lines.

“It’s good to see the 5-on-5 game going right through the lineup,” said head coach Ralph Krueger. “I think that’s what we all know we need is depth scoring, offense coming out of every group and that’s probably the most exciting thing. There’s scoring chances coming on a regular basis right through the games.”

“The way I look at our team is we’ve been a tough out for opponents just because our top line and our power play have been so potent,” added forward Jimmy Vesey. “Now with all lines contributing,that kind of adds a little bit of an X-factor. If those guys are having an off night and we’re able to pick up the slack, then I think we’re a tough match-up for a lot of teams.”

“There’s always details we’re working on,” said forward Marcus Johansson. “When we put it together, I feel like 5-on-5 is one of our strengths. It’s been good so far and it’s been improving. If it keeps doing that, I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Game two of the home and home with the Sharks is set for 7pm Tuesday night at KeyBank Center.