WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – As the crowd continues to fill the track Twin Tier Police Departments have made their way to Watkins Glen International.

Schuyler County’s Sheriff, Kevin Rumsey shares with 18 News the steps put in place to ensure that everyone will be safe and take proper precautions in case of any unexpected events.

Fans have shared that they feel safe after witnessing police officers monitoring the track. They hope everyone continues to remain responsible while having a good time.

“You know it’s a lot like back home in Tennessee, We are from East Tennessee, We could sit our house right here and feel like we’re right at home, “ said Robbie Ferguson, NASCAR fan from Jonesborough, Tennessee.

Tickets are still available on the website for purchase.

NASCAR weekend will begin Saturday, August 20th until Sunday August 21st. For more information on how to purchase tickets is available here.