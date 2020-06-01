Saint Joseph’s Hospital ER in Elmira, closes its doors for good

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Members of the community and employees of Arnot Health gave the proper send off to the emergency room department at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Elmira.

Plenty of people celebrated the send-off COIVD-19 style with a car parade lead by Elmira Police Department.

While some employees watched from the doors of the emergency room, others rode by with posters, honking horns, while giving thanks to those that worked in the Saint Joseph ED.

Arnot Health is consolidating the Emergency Department operations in Elmira.

The plans are to transfer all activity from the St. Joseph’s Hospital ER into the Arnot Ogden Medical Center ER effective June 1.