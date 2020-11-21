Salvation Army Empire State Division and Walmart Create More Opportunities for People to Help ‘Rescue Christmas’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – To help meet the unprecedented level of need this holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army Empire State Division are working together to make it even easier for people to help others this Christmas.

A 40-year relationship of supporting people in need during the holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army are bringing hope and joy to families through the expansion of programs like Angel Tree and Red Kettles, which will be out earlier, and, for the first time, round-up donations to The Salvation Army in-store and online.

The economic fallout of the ongoing health crisis has led to a new population of families and individuals facing unemployment and financial hardships that are expected to last through the holidays and well into the coming year.

In most Walmart stores across New York State, the expanded partnership includes:



· Walmart will offer customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to The Salvation Army. Customers can do this in stores at manned cash registers, on Walmart.com, or through the Walmart app.



The option to donate will run through December 31.

· The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles and iconic bell ringers will be at participating Walmart stores even earlier this year, starting on Saturday, November 21. The Salvation Army is adopting nationally mandated safety protocols for physical kettles to help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors, and partners. Bell ringers will also be at select Sam’s Clubs across New York State.

· Salvation Army Angel Trees will appear in participating Walmart stores, allowing local shoppers to select a child or children from the tree and to purchase or drop off gifts onsite.

· Those who prefer to do their shopping online can visit their closest Angel Tree Registry, either in-store or online.