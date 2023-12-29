ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Salvation Army branch in Elmira says it reached its “red kettle” fundraising goal. Major Leo Lloyd says a total of $80,916.55 was raised over the holiday season. “We’re very grateful for the donations,” said Major Lloyd, adding he would have set the goal much higher, after seeing an unprecedented rise in need.

“I would have set the goal at $120,000 to $130,000 to meet the need. Unfortunately, the goal was set before I arrived and really understood,” said Major Lloyd.

“Since the pandemic, we’ve seen new families in this location and Elmira increase in our food pantry by 1000 per year 1000 new families this year 1000 new families last year 1000 new families the year before these are people who have never ever come to the pantry before and never come to our pantry. And so, this increase is unprecedented. You asked me how long I’ve been doing this, 30 years. We’ve never seen the exponential numbers and people requesting services sent like we have seen since the pandemic and the inflation that’s followed.”

Salvation Army branches in Corning, Hornell and Sayre, Pennsylvania also told us they are seeing a rise in the number of people seeking help. Major Lloyd says a growing number are described by the acronym “ALICE.” The United Way says it stands for “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.”

“The Alice population, we used to call the working poor, folks live in paycheck to paycheck,

said Major Lloyd. “They’re employed, but they really don’t have any extra money for any emergency needs. The brakes go out on the car, food prices automatically go up one week to the next week. A big heating bill, those kinds of things. So, when you look at the ALICE population here in Chemung County, and you incorporate the folks that are living in poverty, that is 40% of the population. Now that number is a 2021 number. We have seen such a rise in need, we expect that number to be even higher. The median income for the City of Elmira is just over 40,000.”

In addition to a food pantry, the Salvation Army also offers “comprehensive emergency services” to cover basic necessities or emergencies. They include help to keep the power on at home and being able to pay rent.

“We see probably 1500 people every month to come in for food,” said Amber Burdick, the Emergency Family Assistance Coordinator at the Salvation Army’s Elmira branch, which serves Chemung and Schuyler Counties. “Then we have the rental assistance when we have the funding. The rental of funding is very limited because the money comes in and the need is so high that it’s out within a month. We also have utility assistance for shutoff notices. We have a partnership with the Red Cross that when families have house buyers, they come to us, and we can do vouchers for the store to get them clothes and basic necessities,” said Burdick.

Despite lingering concerns about inflation and the direction of the economy, Burdick says many people are still opening their wallets to help others, including a large donation that arrived about a week before Christmas.

“It’s the community helping us help others and it has been overwhelming to see the generosity with the community. The week before distribution, we got a $9,000 toy donation that just was able to make this year so great and we bless so many families and it’s just wonderful to see the generosity.”

To learn more about the services offered by the Salvation Army in Elmira, visit its website here.

To find a Salvation Army branch in your area, click here.