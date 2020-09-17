Sanders, Gillibrand announcing Postal Banking Act

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a gathering introducing the Medicare for All Act of 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York will hold a Facebook Live event, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, to announce new legislation: the Postal Banking Act.

The event will be a discussion and question and answer session about the specifics of the proposed measures. The senators’ camps say the Act has three prongs: