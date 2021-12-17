Santa Clause to visit Elmira Heights Friday and Saturday nights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Santa Clause has asked the Elmira Heights Fire Department to take him on a tour of the village on Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18.

They decided to split the visit up into two days so everyone has a chance to see Santa while he visits.

For Friday, Santa will be visiting the west side of the village, starting at 6:30 p.m., and the east side on Saturday night, also starting at 6:30 p.m.

Specific street routes for this event will be provided as they become available.