Nominate a Remarkable Woman 728 x 90

Santa Clause to visit Elmira Heights Friday and Saturday nights

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — Santa Clause has asked the Elmira Heights Fire Department to take him on a tour of the village on Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18.

They decided to split the visit up into two days so everyone has a chance to see Santa while he visits.

For Friday, Santa will be visiting the west side of the village, starting at 6:30 p.m., and the east side on Saturday night, also starting at 6:30 p.m.

Specific street routes for this event will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now