ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Santa will be in Elmira early this holiday season. The Elmira Tea and Coffee House is asking you to bring your cameras and canned goods Dec. 10 for pictures and hot cocoa with Santa.

“We opened during COVID and haven’t been able to do much, but we thought this time of year Christmas is coming. People need food to have a nice Christmas, there’s a lot of homeless people in our community. We wanted to try to give back to the community as well as have people come in for Santa and Hot cocoa”, said Nora Mcdonell, Food Production Manager.

Hot cocoa and cookies aren’t the only sweet items on the menu. The Elmira tea and coffee House will also have its winter menu up.

“We’ll have all of our winter specials including things like peppermint mochas and eggnog lattes”, said Kaitlin Vanderpool.

All canned goods will get donated to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. The event is tomorrow, December 10th, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.