1  of  2
Live Now
Gov Cuomo gives update on COVID-19 in New York Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear

Saratoga County coronavirus update

News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health announced that there have been 235 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

14 of those individuals are currently hospitalized.

So far, 2,804 residents have been tested, producing a positive test rate of 8.38%.

The total population of Saratoga County is 229,102.

For every positive case in isolation, there could be anywhere from two to 50 people who made close contact and should also be placed into quarantine. By quarantining close contacts, we are slowing the spread.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now