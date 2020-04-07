Saratoga County reports three new deaths, strongly encourages masks

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health says three residents positive for COVID-19 have died since Sunday. Two Clifton Park men in their 80s passed away at Ellis Hospital, and another man, 59, passed away at Saratoga Hospital.

There had only been one coronavirus-related passing in the County until Monday, so adding three effectively quadruples Saratoga’s death toll.

Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of these residents. Together, we must continue to stay strong as a community, and do our part to prevent the spread of this virus. Preston Allen, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors

There are 163 total individuals who have been positively diagnosed in Saratoga County, with 15 are hospitalized.

On Sunday, the county health department used its emergency alert system to encourage residents to wear masks.