NEW YORK (NEWS10) — A Schuylerville resident has been appointed Command Chief of the First Air Force. Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson, who previously served as the senior enlisted advisor to the New York Air National Guard, will now serve the 15,000-member First Air Force headquartered in Panama City, Florida.

Chief Richardson served in the Air National Guard for 34 years in Maryland prior to moving to New York. He also served in the 109th Airlift Wing and has been deployed to Antarctica 15 times, and served a combat tour in Afghanistan.

“Chief Richardson’s career epitomizes public service and I am proud to call him a fellow New Yorker,” said Governor Hochul. “His experience serving as a member of the country’s largest Air National Guard and the wise counsel he has provided to its commander has made him uniquely qualified for this job. The First Air Force and the nation will be well served with him in this critical role.”

The First Air Force is responsible for aerospace control and air defense of the continental United States and handles the duties of the North American Aerospace Defense Command. Chief Richardson will begin his new role in April and will serve as command chief for three years.

The Adjutant General of New York, Major General Ray Shields said, “Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson is a proactive leader who has made a tremendous impact during his career in the New York Air National Guard. I am confident he will do a great job as the senior enlisted advisor for First Air Force.”