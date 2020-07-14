Breaking News
Four more states added to coronavirus travel advisory

Saratoga Springs and NYRA addressing summer season public safety precautions

News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials from Saratoga Springs and the New York Racing Association are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. to address public safety precautions ahead of the 2020 Saratoga Race Course season.

  • Robin Dalton: Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner
  • John Catone: Saratoga Springs Assistant Police Chief
  • Glen Kozak: NYRA’s Senior Vice President of Operations and Capital Projects
  • Pat McKenna: NYRA’s Director of Communications

Under current state guidelines, Saratoga Race Course will be open without spectators from Thursday through Labor Day in September.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now