Saratoga Springs and NYRA addressing summer season public safety precautions

NEW YORK – After New York Attorney General Letitia James yesterday filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration’s for suddenly reversing a policy that threatens to deport more than a million international students at colleges and universities across the nation or risk the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) by forcing them to take in-person classes this fall, numerous colleges, universities, educational organizations, students, elected officials, and unions publicly stated their support for the lawsuit and against the reversal of policy.

“We are proud to have a wide and growing coalition of colleges, universities, educational organizations, students, and unions supporting our lawsuit to stop the Trump Administration’s cruel and dangerous policy that threatens us all,” said Attorney General James. “International students should never be used as political fodder to force colleges to reopen their doors, but the president’s inability to remove politics from public health decisions endangers us all. The diversity of our colleges and universities is what makes New York schools among the world’s most competitive and most sought after, but President Trump’s reversal in policy not only threatens these innocent students’ educational paths, but our state’s hard-hit economy and the public health of millions of New Yorkers. Schools should never have to choose between enrolling international students in in-person classes and maintaining public health, which is why we will use every legal tool at our disposal to stop the president.”