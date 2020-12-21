Saratoga Springs man charged with COVID-19 relief unemployment insurance fraud

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio, Texas. A federal judge says the IRS can’t keep withholding coronavirus relief payments from incarcerated people, potentially clearing the way for at least 80,000 checks totaling more than $100 million to be sent to people behind bars across the United States. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton late last month gives the IRS until Oct. 24 to reconsider the payments for those who were denied or had their money intercepted solely because of their incarceration. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Markhwan Berning, 36, of Saratoga Springs, was arraigned Dec. 18 on an indictment charging him with false representation of a social security number.

According to the indictment, between May and July 2020, Berning obtained unemployment insurance benefits, including newly created federal pandemic-related benefits, by using a fake social security number as his own.

If convicted, Berning faces a maximum of five years in prison, a term of supervised release of up to three years, and a maximum $250,000 fine.

Berning appeared on Dec. 18 before United States Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel and was released with conditions.

The CARES Act was signed into law on March 27. The Act created, among other unemployment insurance benefits, a new temporary federal program called the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program (FPUC) that provided an additional $600 weekly benefit to those eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits.