JASPER, N.Y. (WETM) — The Save a Life Tour visited Jasper-Troupsburg High School today, offering multiple impaired and distracted driving virtual reality simulations for students.

The Save a Life Tour provides safe driving educational services to schools to inform students of the danger of driving impaired and distracted.

The program gave students from grades 9-12 a chance to experience the dangers of being impaired in the driver’s seat with a virtual reality headset and a fully interactive, motorized chair.

“We’re hoping by students engaging in this program, they can make safer choices on the road or as passengers as well.” Said Danielle Kropp, School Councilor at Jasper Troupsberg.

It was the first time the program was offered at the school since 2017.

The Save A Life Tour provides safe driving educational services to The Department of Defense,

Connecticut D.O.T., New Hampshire Highway Safety, New York STOP-DWI, Missouri D.O.T.,

Michigan Highway Safety, Tennessee Highway Safety, and more.