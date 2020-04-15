Saving the economy is now the focus in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — While some of the numbers of COVID-19 cases are declining and trending in the right direction, there’s still concern a surge is still in Pennsylvania’s future.

Saving the economy is now the focus in the legislature. Republicans say the state should stop classifying businesses essential or nonessential and make the criterion safe or unsafe. State representative, Frank Ryan argues there are places like warehouses allowed to keep operating and are doing so dangerously.

“you’ve got a group of people working together within a couple feet of one another and even though they’re essential conditions are not sanitary to begin with. the fact that they are classified essential doesn’t keep them from getting coronavirus,” said Frank Ryan.

But staying at home does keep people from getting sick, according to the Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine. And though she said discussions about re-opening the economy are happening. It won’t be quick.



“Cancel the stay at home orders in a regional maybe per countywide fashion. but in a slow fashion and when the time is right the governor will make that decision, said Levine.



“It makes no sense to me that someone can go out on a rails to trail but they cannot go golfing. That makes no sense to me” said Frank Ryan.

Governor Wolf continues to reiterate that by staying home and doing nothing, Pennsylvanians are doing something extraordinary.