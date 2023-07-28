MANSFIELD, PA (WETM) – A group of local residents is working restore the historic Gate House in downtown Mansfield, next to Smythe Park, the site of the nation’s first night football game played under electric lights. The Gate House was built in 1889 after a devastating flood destroyed much of the Tioga River Valley.

“The Gate House is one of the structures in town that everybody remembers. So, if you went to school here, you know the Gate House,” said Deb Bastian, a member of the “Save the Gate House Project,” a group of local residents working to renovate the building and rebuild the original iron fence.

“This was the official entry point to Smythe Park, which was the site of the first night football game as well as the Great Mansfield Fair, that began in 1879.” said Brian Barden, the Chair of the Save the Gate House committee. “Many of those individuals traveled from points north of Mansfield via train, unloaded at the front of the Gate House, purchase their tickets here, and then proceeded into the fair from this point.”

In 1892, General Electric set up a new showcase at the fair. The nation’s first night football game played under electric lights, between Mansfield University and Wyoming Seminary. A replica of the original iron gate will also feature a new arch that will read “Smythe Park: Home of the First Night Football Game.”

The project is being led by a group of local residents, and up to this point, is funded entirely by the community.

“This has been completely done by fundraising efforts,” said Bastian. “Community members have come forward and made donations. We send out a mailing every year and we receive donations through the mail because of that. But there have not been any large grants. There’s been no one major source of fundraising. It really has been the community coming together and showing that they care about this structure and want to see it survive.”

The project has raised $250,000 so far. Bastian says they are hoping to raise up to $150,000 more to finish the job.

“We would love to have this finished up this year if we can,” said Bastian. “But it’s amazing that we’ve only been at this for three years and have come this far. So, if we can bring in the money and get this finished, that would be fantastic. But we will do whatever it takes to get this done. We would like to see at least the Gate House open for business and welcoming people. If the gates take a little longer, so be it. But we would love to see the Gate House open and welcoming people to Mansfield again.

“For me, it is all about culture and saving an aspect of our culture that made Mansfield who Mansfield is today,” said Brian Barden. “If we don’t save these landmarks, and if we don’t tell these stories, our next generations are never going to know anything about this. They’ll never know the significance of what Mansfield had for the entire area here with the first night football game back in 1892, and of course, the Great Mansfield Fair that was going on for many, many decades here. So, culture, education. I also have a personal connection. My great grandfather was the president of the Smythe Park Association, at the time this building was built, so it has a personal meaning to me.”

To learn more about how to contribute to the project, visit savethegatehouse.org