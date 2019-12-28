Scam Alert: Special Olympics has their email hacked

Breaking News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Special Olympics is putting you on the scam watch after their email was hacked saying NewsChannel 9’s (Syracuse) money was being taken out of an account. 

An email was sent to the assignment desk at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, addressed to Lou Gulino, NewsChannel 9’s assignment editor. 

It says nearly $2,000 is being taken out of an account, and the email comes from a real Special Olympics email account. 

However, this is a scam. 

Special Olympics confirmed their account was hacked on Friday, and while they love donations, they say they would never just take them. 

