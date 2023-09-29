PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – If you get a phone call from ServU credit union, you may want to think twice before giving out any information.

The Federal Credit Union released a statement yesterday on a scam targeting its customers, saying the fraudsters are posing as credit union employees and are “asking for full card numbers and CVV information.”

It says employees will not ask for full card numbers or CVV when looking into fraudulent actions on your account.

It also says ServU may pop up on caller ID for these scam calls, so don’t be fooled.

For more information on this scam, visit servucu.com/home or call (607) 936-2293.