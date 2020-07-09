SCAM: If “Curly’s Chicken House” calls do NOT give your info

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn everybody about a current scam involving an individual(s) posing to be a representative from the Curly’s Chicken House on Lake Rd., in the Town of Horseheads.

The caller ID will show as Curly’s Chicken House and the caller will ask for personal information such as your Social Security Number.

Another individual stated they received a phone call with the caller ID “Simmons Rockwell”.

These calls are FALSE and are not being made by Curly’s Chicken House nor any of their employees.

The Sheriff’s Office is advising individuals not to disclose any personal information whatsoever over the phone for any reason and not to send any type of payment to this person.

If you have questions or want to verify a call, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 607-737-2933 otherwise either ignore the call or inform that person that the Sheriff’s Office has been notified of the scam.

CREDIT: CHEMUNG COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FACEBOOK PAGE