New York, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Leslie Begy was born and raised in the Capital Region, but she now lives in Germany with her husband who is stationed there as a Battalion Surgeon in the Army. Begy is a nurse and has spent several years working in Oncology and in the ICU.

Begy told News10 Germany has not yet seen nearly as many cases of COVID-19 as we have here in the U.S. and when she saw how serious things were starting to get, particularly in her home state of New York, she felt compelled to be here. “I really felt in my heart, I'm supposed to be there. I'm supposed to be helping. I have the experience. I'm from New York, this is my home. I'm used to the pace,” said Begy. “I just felt so helpless. I was telling my husband I just want to be there,” she said.