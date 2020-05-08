Schumer announces $246 million in funding for Upstate Hospitals

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- U.S. Senator Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that Upstate New York’s rural hospitals, clinics and community health centers would receive an additional $264 million in hospital and health system funding allocated by Health and Human Services (HHS) to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This announcement comes on the heels of Schumer’s announcement last week that New York hospitals received over $1.4 billion in the second round of CARES Act hospital funding.

“This funding is good news for our rural hospitals and health centers throughout Upstate New York that have been fighting to save lives and simultaneously struggling to make ends meet during the ongoing public health crisis. Our rural Upstate hospitals and providers have been New York’s heroes in the battle against COVID-19 and these critical dollars will help keep the fight against the virus going strong,” said Senator Schumer. “I will continue to fight tirelessly to make sure New York’s world-class healthcare workforce and our hospitals get all the federal support they need to beat back this pandemic and get on the road to recovery.”

During the CARES Act negations, Schumer pushed the administration to provide this vital $10 billion for rural hospitals and health centers nationally as part of $175 billion Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund (PHSSEF) he championed and is in addition from the $1.4 billion from the PHSSEF he announced last week.

The Senator explained that with nearly 74,000 confirmed cases in Upstate New York, rural hospitals and healthcare systems are facing financial difficulty and need immediate federal assistance to avoid layoffs and furloughs of healthcare staff who are vital to maintaining the frontline against COVID-19.

According to HHS, recipients of the $10 billion rural distribution can include, rural acute care general hospitals and Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs), Rural Health Clinics (RHCs), and Community Health Centers located in rural areas.

A breakdown of the $242.7 million funding by Congressional district for rural Upstate New York hospitals appears below.

Health centers are receiving an additional $20 million in funding, exact data for which is still being calculated:

Hospital System HANYS Estimated Funding Levels* New York State Total $242,718,000

18th District $4,585,000 Bon Secours Community Hospital WMC Health $4,585,000

19th District $54,232,000 A.O. Fox Hospital (district includes A.O. Hospital – Tri-Town Campus) Bassett Healthcare Network $4,667,000 Bassett Medical Center Bassett Healthcare Network $13,943,000 Catskill Regional Medical Center Greater Hudson ValleyHealth System $4,823,000 Catskill Regional Medical Center/Grover M. HermannDivision Greater Hudson ValleyHealth System $1,888,000 Cobleskill Regional Hospital Bassett Healthcare Network $3,607,000 Columbia Memorial Hospital $6,217,000 Ellenville Regional Hospital $3,381,000 Margaretville Hospital WMC Health $3,446,000 Northern Dutchess Hospital Nuvance Health $5,370,000 O’Connor Hospital Bassett Healthcare Network $3,420,000 UHS Delaware Valley Hospital United Health Services $3,470,000

20th District $6,615,000 St. Mary’s Healthcare (district includes Amsterdam Memorial and St. Mary’s Hospital (Amsterdam) $6,615,000