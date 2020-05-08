Breaking News
Corning Salvation Army family thrift store is closing

Schumer announces $246 million in funding for Upstate Hospitals

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- U.S. Senator Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that Upstate New York’s rural hospitals, clinics and community health centers would receive an additional $264 million in hospital and health system funding allocated by Health and Human Services (HHS) to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This announcement comes on the heels of Schumer’s announcement last week that New York hospitals received over $1.4 billion in the second round of CARES Act hospital funding.

“This funding is good news for our rural hospitals and health centers throughout Upstate New York that have been fighting to save lives and simultaneously struggling to make ends meet during the ongoing public health crisis. Our rural Upstate hospitals and providers have been New York’s heroes in the battle against COVID-19 and these critical dollars will help keep the fight against the virus going strong,” said Senator Schumer. “I will continue to fight tirelessly to make sure New York’s world-class healthcare workforce and our hospitals get all the federal support they need to beat back this pandemic and get on the road to recovery.”

During the CARES Act negations, Schumer pushed the administration to provide this vital $10 billion for rural hospitals and health centers nationally as part of $175 billion Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund (PHSSEF) he championed and is in addition from the $1.4 billion from the PHSSEF he announced last week.

The Senator explained that with nearly 74,000 confirmed cases in Upstate New York, rural hospitals and healthcare systems are facing financial difficulty and need immediate federal assistance to avoid layoffs and furloughs of healthcare staff who are vital to maintaining the frontline against COVID-19.

According to HHS, recipients of the $10 billion rural distribution can include, rural acute care general hospitals and Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs), Rural Health Clinics (RHCs), and Community Health Centers located in rural areas.

A breakdown of the $242.7 million funding by Congressional district for rural Upstate New York hospitals appears below.

Health centers are receiving an additional $20 million in funding, exact data for which is still being calculated: 

 Hospital SystemHANYS Estimated Funding Levels*
New York State Total $242,718,000
18th District$4,585,000
Bon Secours Community HospitalWMC Health$4,585,000
19th District$54,232,000
A.O. Fox Hospital (district includes A.O. Hospital – Tri-Town Campus) Bassett Healthcare Network$4,667,000
Bassett Medical CenterBassett Healthcare Network$13,943,000
Catskill Regional Medical CenterGreater Hudson ValleyHealth System$4,823,000
Catskill Regional Medical Center/Grover M. HermannDivisionGreater Hudson ValleyHealth System$1,888,000
Cobleskill Regional HospitalBassett Healthcare Network$3,607,000
Columbia Memorial Hospital $6,217,000
Ellenville Regional Hospital $3,381,000
Margaretville Hospital WMC Health$3,446,000
Northern Dutchess Hospital Nuvance Health$5,370,000
O’Connor HospitalBassett Healthcare Network$3,420,000
UHS Delaware Valley HospitalUnited Health Services$3,470,000
20th District$6,615,000
St. Mary’s Healthcare (district includes Amsterdam Memorial and St. Mary’s Hospital (Amsterdam) $6,615,000
21st District$63,333,000
Adirondack Medical Center (district includes Lake Placid and Saranac Divisions)Adirondack Health$5,214,000
Canton-Potsdam HospitalSt. Lawrence Health System$6,842,000
Carthage Area Hospital $4,031,000
Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center $4,920,000
Clifton-Fine Hospital $2,962,000
Gouverneur HospitalSt. Lawrence Health System$3,455,000
Lewis County General Hospital $4,592,000
Massena HospitalSt. Lawrence Health System$4,190,000
Nathan Littauer Hospital $5,097,000
River Hospital $3,432,000
The University of Vermont Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical CenterThe University of Vermont Health Network$4,865,000
The University of Vermont Health Network – ChamplainValley Physicians HospitalThe University of Vermont Health Network$10,037,000
The University of Vermont Health Network –Elizabethtown Community Hospital (district includes Elizabethtown and Moses-Ludington)The University of Vermont Health Network$3,696,000

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now