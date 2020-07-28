Corning receives $400,000 in federal aid

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced $1,200,000 in federal funding to help recovery efforts from COVID-19 economic disruptions in New York’s Southern Tier and Capital Region. The funding was allocated by the Economic Development Administration (EDA) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and will be used to spur economic development and offset costs from the COVID-19 emergency. Corning received $400,00 of that funding.

“In these trying and unprecedented times, the federal government should do everything in its power to support economic development and put local economies on track to recovery,” said Senator Schumer.“This federal funding will begin that process, while supporting job growth. I will continue to fight and make sure that local New York economies have the tools and support they need to bounce back from this crisis.”

“Towns across New York are reeling from the devastating economic impact of the ongoing pandemic,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This urgent financial aid will help the Southern Tier and Capital Region revitalize local economies. I will continue fighting to ensure New York communities receive the federal assistance required during this health crisis.”

Southern Tier

City County Amount Corning Steuben County $400,000 Salamanca Cattaraugus County $400,000

Capital District Region