Schuyler County declares state of emergency amid Covid-19

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)- Schuyler County has declared a State of Emergency in response to COVID-19 effective immediately.

According to Public Health Director Deborah Minor,

“While we have zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time, this action comes out of an abundance of caution in positioning ourselves to protect the health and welfare of our citizenry.”

According to Emergency Services Director William Kennedy,

“Although there are no confirmed cases within Schuyler County to date, this situation is rapidly evolving, and the threat of this virus is imminent to the citizens and visitors of Schuyler County. This declaration provides Schuyler County with the flexibility to prepare and respond to this rapidly evolving situation.”

Schuyler County officials will continuously monitor the situation and remain in close communication with school districts, towns, villages, and other large institutions to provide guidance and assistance as needed.