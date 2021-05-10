Schuyler County Football & Cheer host 1st Annual Car Show Benefit

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Support goes a long way for football teams and cheers squads in the Montour Falls area. Schuyler County Football & Cheer is preparing for the new season and is set to host their first annual car show benefit.

The car show will be held on June 5 at Montour Falls Carnival Grounds, with vintage cars and motorcycles of all kinds on display. Registration for the show will be from 8-10, the car festivities will premiere at 10 with the Chicken BBQ being served at noon. Following the chicken BBQ, you’ll find the car show awards, presented by Karlnoski Construction highlighting some of the best classic vehicles of the night.

Entry to the car show is a suggested donation of $10 and can be payable via Venmo, PayPal, cash, or check. Schuyler County Football and Cheer encourage you to note on your registration how you would like to donate and arrangements will then be made. All proceeds from the event will go towards the purchase of new uniforms for the football players and warmups for the cheerleaders.

Anyone who attends are participates will still be expected to follow Covid 19 guidelines.