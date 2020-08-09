Schuyler County Historical Society will host the Watkins Glen History Walk

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler County Historical Society will be hosting a walking event throughout the summer those needing to get some fresh air.

The Schuyler County Historical Society’s Watkins Glen History Walks continue in August and September.

Schuyler County history experts will lead the walks on Saturdays, August 15th, and September 19th and on Sundays, August 23rd, and September 27th.

Walk leaders will include Schuyler County Historian Gary Emerson, Village of Burdett Historian Marty Evans, and Historical Society Board President Jean Hubsch.

The free, one-hour walk is for both visitors and local residents.

Participants are asked to meet at the Seneca Harbor Park Pier at 10 a.m., on all days.

The walks are conducted rain or shine. Masks will be required.

For more information, call the Historical Society at (607) 535-9741