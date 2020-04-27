Schuyler County set to reopen Montour Marina

SCHUYLER COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Schuyler County reports that they will open the Marina side of the Campground on May 1st. The date as of now for the Camp side is still May 15th.

All common areas such as the pavilion, the restroom/shower house and laundry facility will be closed. The restroom on the Marina Office will be available along with sanitizing materials. You will be responsible for sanitizing the area before you use it.

There are a few rules in place to prevent social gathering and to keep residents safe:

1. No visitors are allowed. Only individuals on the lease are allowed.

2. Only essential deliveries are allowed.



3. No social gathering or visiting to other slips. You must remain at your own slip. Do not enter any other boat or slip area for any reason.



4. Please remember to keep distant from anyone working at the Campground and Marina as they are important to keep the Campground and Marina operating and could cause the Campground and Marina to close if we get sick.



5. All scheduled events are postponed, rescheduled or cancelled until the restrictions are ended.



6,One person at a time or one couple will enter the Marina office and you must be wearing a mask when entering.



These rules are not only for safety of the public they are also imperative to keep the Campground and Marina open and operational.