Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office plans virtual public police reform meeting

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Schuyler Police Reform and Reinvention will hold a Community Meeting in coming days.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is planning to do a meeting including the citizens of Schuyler County.

These meetings are to develop and carry out a common goal with the community.

The virtual community meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 12th, at 6 pm.

At this meeting, the committee will present to the community a status update and share results of recent surveys of residents and businesses within the County concerning the Sheriff’s department procedures and operations.

Sheriff Yessman will also provide an overview of the department’s mission, function, and the public will have the opportunity for comments and questions.

Zoom meeting information: