Schuyler Hospital COVID-19 Testing Site changing hours

SCHUYLER COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Schuyler Hospital has announced that they are changing the hours for their COVID-19 Testing Site starting Wednesday, June 3.

The testing site at 220 Steuben Street, Montour Falls – available to essential businesses – will be open Monday and Friday mornings, and Wednesday afternoons by appointment only.

Businesses must pre-register by calling the Hospital at (607) 535-8639 extension 2718.

Appointment times will be assigned during the call. An on-line application is also being developed.

Schuyler Hospital’s COVID-19 testing site is available to essential businesses reopening in the region under Phase 1 and Phase 2 of New York State’s guidelines.

They will continue to offer drive through services for anyone with a doctor’s order during this time.

Testing is required to meet NYS guidelines and ensure the safety of our workplaces and community. As directed by Governor Cuomo, COVID-19 testing is free for all New Yorkers, regardless of health insurance.

“Schuyler Hospital is proud to be a community partner in combatting the COVID-19 virus,” states Rebecca Gould, Schuyler Hospital President and CFO. “We encourage business and front-line essential workers to be tested to ensure the protection of their staff, the business, and the community we serve.”

“Schuyler Hospital and Cayuga Health have been an outstanding resource and partner, both for the county and the entire region during this pandemic,” stated Timothy O’Hearn, Schuyler County Administrator. “Expanding the hours and providing more tests in our county not only allowed us to meet the requirements by the Governor to reopen and start getting back to work, but will help to ensure that we can continue our phased in approach to restarting our economy.”

Experienced and knowledgeable Schuyler Hospital employees provide the CDC-recommended PRC nasal swab test at car side.

The sample process itself takes 10-15 seconds.

Who should get tested?

A list of essential workers is defined and frequently updated by New York State and can be found at(https://esd.ny.gov/guidance-executive-order-2026).

If you have questions, contact Schuyler Hospital’s COVID-19 Hotline at (607) 535-8602 or email info@schuylerhospital.org.

Testing for COVID-19 is also available at the Cayuga Health Sampling Center located at The Shops at Ithaca Mall parking lot, 40 Catherwood Rd., between the hours of 10 am-3 pm Monday through Friday. Pre-register online at cayugahealth.org/ or through the Call Center, 607-319-5708. Sampling is to determine if you currently have COVID-19; this is not the antibody test.