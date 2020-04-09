Schuyler Hospital temporarily closing Montour Falls Walk-In Clinic on Saturdays

SCHUYLER COUNTY, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)-Starting Saturday, April 11, the Montour Falls Walk-in Clinic will be temporarily closing on Saturdays.

The Walk-In Clinic remains open Monday – Friday 8: a.m.-4:30 p.m.

If you believe you have a serious illness or injury which cannot wait, you are asked to call 911 or visit the Schuyler Hospital Emergency Department.

You can contact the clinic at (607) 535-7154 or info@schuylerhospital.org with questions.