Breaking News
Pennsylania schools to remain closed through academic year

Schuyler Hospital temporarily closing Montour Falls Walk-In Clinic on Saturdays

News
Posted: / Updated:
schuyler hospital_-7978434614108402517

SCHUYLER COUNTY, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)-Starting Saturday, April 11, the Montour Falls Walk-in Clinic will be temporarily closing on Saturdays.

The Walk-In Clinic remains open Monday – Friday 8: a.m.-4:30 p.m.

If you believe you have a serious illness or injury which cannot wait, you are asked to call 911 or visit the Schuyler Hospital Emergency Department.

18 News will keep you updated on the Walk-In Clinic’s hours as more information becomes available to us.

You can contact the clinic at (607) 535-7154 or info@schuylerhospital.org with questions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now