ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – 18 News is learning new details in the search for a drive-by shooter who opened fire while riding a scooter in downtown Elmira. The shots hit a man who was on the sidewalk on West Water Street near the corner of North Main. It happened Nov. 27th around 11 a.m. Police say investigators are waiting for lab results after processing evidence.

“We heard two pops, it sounded like something was dropped. There’s a lot of construction across the street,” said Caitlynn McConnell, the co-owner of Copy Express on West Water St. McConnell told 18 News she initially didn’t realize someone had opened fire until police started responding to the scene.

“We saw the man on the scooter drive down the street on the wrong side of the street. It’s crazy that something like that can happen in downtown in the middle of the day,” McConnell said.

An employee at “TATVibe Tattoos” told 18 News two workers and a customer ran out and pulled the victim inside the store. We’re told the customer had medical training and started treating his wounds. Witnesses say the victim was shot twice, in the back and one of his legs. Police say the victim was stable.

The shooting was caught on video by the building’s security cameras. The owner of the building said she handed the video over to police.

“This was a targeted shooting. Obviously two individuals who don’t get along. This is something that was not random, said Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell.



“When you say targeted, is this related to gang activity, drug activity?” asked 18 News reporter Nick Dubina.

“It could be one or the other. Drug related, gang related, it could be something with a relationship,” said Mayor Mandell. “In my lifetime it’s the first time I’ve heard of something like this occurring, so it’s not like a frequent activity that happens downtown.”

McConnell is also part of a group of business owners in downtown Elmira called the “River District Business and Neighborhood Association. The group works to foster better communication with the City and address issues like safety.

“As part of that group we have been trying to advocate to the city to increase the police presence downtown,” said McConnell. “All of last year we’ve had reports of break-ins, vandalism, people trying to steal things from cars, attempted robberies. In the span of just two weeks, we’ve had a mugging and now a shooting that happened right downtown in front of our store.

So, its concerning. We did speak at the City Council meeting on Monday.”

“They were concerned,” said Mayor Mandell. They thought a lot of activity was going on, a lot of crime, and that it was unsafe, but the incident reports that we pulled definitely don’t show that.”

Those incident reports show all reported incidents on the 200 block of West Water Street between September and December of this year. They include 1 shooting, 1 robbery, 2 assaults, 3 disturbances and 4 incidents described as “suspicious condition.”

In an email, Police Chief Kris Thorne told the Mayor one “suspicious condition” involved a motor-vehicle accident. Another involved a man who was seen “pacing around.” Another involved a man selling marijuana from a car. Chief Thorne says a disturbance involved a man who accused a shop owner of taking his money.”

“Some folks have mentioned they would like to see foot patrols, what is your take on foot patrols and how they factor into this equation?” Dubina asked.



“Foot patrols are difficult because you have to have the staffing to do that. There are a lot of targeted patrols, officers driving by checking on things. If they have to get out of the vehicle to check on something, they will,” said Mayor Mandell.

“I was mostly advocating for some communication and a plan to try to be proactive about crime like this,” said McConnell. “The police can respond to crime but it’s not their sole responsibility to prevent crime. It should be a collaborative effort with the city, the City Council and the Police Department and other organizations that can help prevent crime like this from happening. So, I’m hopeful something like that can happen.”

Elmira Police are asking if anyone knows anything about the shooting to give them a call.