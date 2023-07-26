(Courtesy: FIRST News Now) Police are asking the public to help find Phyllis Potter.

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – A search party is being set up to look for a Westfield woman who went missing on July 21.

According to First News Now, a search party for missing woman Phyllis Potter is being held at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, at the Westfield community building. Family member Penny Potter said that those who are willing to join in the search for Phyllis Potter should report to the community building.

There is also a Facebook page called The Search for Phyllis Potter that has been set up.

Phyllis Potter is a 5’2″ white woman who weighs 150 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at Missy’s Market in Harrison Valley on Friday morning. She was driving her white 2009 Subaru Outback with PA Registration DKL1425.

While Friday marked the one-year anniversary of her son’s death, the family is unsure if that has any connection to this event.

If anyone sees Phyllis Potter, please call 911 or PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151 immediately.