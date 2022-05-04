ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The city of Elmira will receive approximately 28.2 million dollars in total as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Earlier in 2021, Elmira received the first half worth approximately $14 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and the city will receive the second installment this month. They plan on spending the second half based on how the funds were successfully used in 2021. Once the money is received, there will be an internal committee to decide where the second half of the money will go.

Some of the money from the plan is going towards new seats at Dunn Field, a parade storage facility, an irrigation system under the Mark Twain Golf Course, and more.

The city of Elmira has also devoted some funds to two business programs and a program for property owners. The business program’s goals are to help if they were impacted negatively by the pandemic and the property repair program can award recipients funds to make repairs. There is also over one-million dollars going to the Elmira Water Board for projects.