Visitors can gaze upon fields of violet lupine flowers and observe Karner blue butterflies while exploring the nature trails.

GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you missed the first brood of Karner blue butterflies in May, it is not too late to catch them at the Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park. According to the park, the second brood is expected to hatch, and butterflies will start appearing in early July.

Visitors can also see meadows of wild blue lupine during walks along the park’s many trails. The most accessible trails are at Camp Saratoga.

There will also be guided nature walks that run on Wednesdays between May 31 and June 28. The walks will leave the parking area at Old Gick Farm on Route 50 at 1:30 p.m. The walk lasts around an hour. Another walk is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at 1:30 p.m. Walks may be canceled in case of rain.

For more information about the walks and how to register, contact the Park Office at (518) 450-0321 or email info@wiltonpreserve.org. You can also visit the website here.