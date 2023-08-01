WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visited Watkins Glen Tuesday to unveil a bill aimed at reviving American manufacturing in the Southern Tier and other parts of Upstate New York. Senator Schumer announced he introduced the bipartisan ONSHORE Act to bring back “good-paying manufacturing jobs” from overseas. The legislation would provide $100 million per for 5 years in federal grants that municipalities can apply for to prepare “critical supply chain sites” that can be leased to new businesses.

“The Economic Development Administration would provide assistance for site utility and readiness, workforce development, distribution and logistics, to prepare strategic mega sites and regionally impactful sites across places like Upstate New York for new industrial investment,” said Sen. Schumer.

“What it does is it finally solves the chicken or the egg problem that municipalities and companies have faced for years of needing to prepare sites for new investments even ahead of having a company interested.”

Sen. Schumer toured a production facility at the Schuyler County Business Park off State Route 414. The facility currently has one tenant, the Lucky Hare brewing company. It also has 14,000 square feet of space that’s ready to lease to a new business. The Schuyler County Business Park has 3 land parcels totaling 47 acres. The property also has direct rail access serviced by Norfolk Southern.

Sen. Schumer says the goal is for the bill to help bring back manufacturing jobs like semiconductor computer chips, which are used in just about everything, as well as solar, and wind energy. Schumer says the bill is co-sponsored by Democratic Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and Republican Ohio Senator J.D. Vance. Mr. Schumer hopes to have the bill passed before the end of the year so the grant funds can be available in January.

You can watch Sen. Schumer’s full presentation below: