Senate Majority passes legislation to combat ‘Ghost Guns’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Senate Democratic Majority on Wednesday advanced legislation sponsored by Senators Brad Hoylman and Anna Kaplan to strengthen the penalties and regulation of unfinished receivers and guns without serial numbers. These unfinished receivers and guns are also known as “ghost guns.”

These bills will protect New York communities against gun violence and keep unlicensed firearms out of the hands of criminals, said Hoylman and Kaplan. The senators say ghost guns are often sold as pieces that can be easily made complete with standard power tools and are widely available online. These parts are often sold with instructions, which creates a way for anyone to have an unregulated and untraceable firearm.

“Next week will mark three years since the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and the Senate Democratic Majority continues to take strong action to prevent gun violence,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. “These bills will help prevent the manufacturing, possession, and sale of untraceable guns — building upon our efforts to make our communities safer. I commend Senators Anna Kaplan and Brad Hoylman for their sponsorship of this important legislation.”

The legislation passed by the Senate Majority includes:

Scott J. Beigel Unfinished Receiver Act: This bill, sponsored by Senator Anna Kaplan, will prohibit possession of unfinished receivers by anyone other than a gunsmith. Additionally, it will establish the sale of an unfinished frame or receiver as a crime of first, second, and third-degree.



This bill, sponsored by Senator Anna Kaplan, will prohibit possession of unfinished receivers by anyone other than a gunsmith. Additionally, it will establish the sale of an unfinished frame or receiver as a crime of first, second, and third-degree. Jose Webster Untraceable Firearms Act: This bill, sponsored by Senator Brad Hoylman, will criminalize the possession of guns without serial numbers by anyone other than a licensed gunsmith, prohibit the sale of ghost guns entirely, and require anyone manufacturing or assembling a firearm in New York to be a licensed gunsmith. It also requires New York gunsmiths to serialize any firearms, rifles, shotguns, and unfinished firearm frames or receivers they manufacture or assemble, and register those not otherwise covered under federal law with the Division of State Police.

