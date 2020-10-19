Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will visit The Clemens Center in Elmira in support of live event venues

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will be calling for action at The Clemens Center here in Elmira.

As she and local organizations call on legislation in support of live event venues and small- and mid-sized businesses struggling after months of limited operations due to the coronavirus crisis.

The bipartisan Reviving the Economy Sustainably Towards a Recovery in Twenty-Twenty (RESTART)Act will help to create a new loan program to fund six months of employer and operating expenses.

The call for the RESTART Act is towards the next coronavirus relief package.

Gillibrand will stand with Karen Cromer, executive director of the Clemens Center; Kamala Keeley, president and CEO of the Chemung Chamber of Commerce; and Bill and Karen Mott, owners of the Finger Lakes House restaurant.

The Clemens Center, which leases to more than 50 community arts organizations annually, had to shutter its theater in March and is expected to remain closed through next spring.