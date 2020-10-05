Senator Pat Toomey plans not to run this election year

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2020, file photo, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., walks at the Capitol in Washington. The nation’s fiercest fiscal conservatives are largely embracing the massive economic rescue package moving through Congress. In many cases, those conservatives who support the $2 trillion coronavirus spending bill are the very same who raged against the $800 billion economic stimulus package backed by the Obama administration after the 2008 financial crisis. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

HARRISBURG, PA (WETM) – Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey has decided not to run for reelection or governor of Pennsylvania in 2022.

According to the Associated Press and two people familiar with his plans, a surprise decision by the Republican was made with significant implications for the state’s next elections.

Toomey is planning to serve out his current senate term, but won’t run for either of those offices, seemingly ending his career in elected office, at least for now.

Toomey is the only Republican holding statewide office other than court judges, serving his second term in the presidential swing state.

A formal announcement from the senator is expected Monday morning.