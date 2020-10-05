Senator Pat Toomey plans not to run this election year

HARRISBURG, PA (WETM) – Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey has decided not to run for reelection or governor of Pennsylvania in 2022.
According to the Associated Press and two people familiar with his plans, a surprise decision by the Republican was made with significant implications for the state’s next elections.
Toomey is planning to serve out his current senate term, but won’t run for either of those offices, seemingly ending his career in elected office, at least for now.
Toomey is the only Republican holding statewide office other than court judges, serving his second term in the presidential swing state.
A formal announcement from the senator is expected Monday morning.