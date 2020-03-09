Senator Ted Cruz puts himself in self- quarantine after shaking hands

CNN- Senator Ted Cruz plans to stay at his Texas home this week after interacting with someone who has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Senator Cruz said in a statement Sunday that he briefly spoke and shook the hand of the person with symptoms.

The interaction took place 10 days ago at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Senator Cruz also says,

“Everyone should continue to treat this outbreak seriously and be driven by facts and medical science.”

While the CDC said the interaction does not meet the criteria for self-quarantine, Cruz decided to stay home simply out of an abundance of caution.