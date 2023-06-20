ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In one of the biggest recent displays of community feedback at an Elmira City Council meeting, nearly 40 people showed up Tuesday evening to raise concerns involving the Maple Avenue Apartments, and a plan to build a second apartment complex next to it, across from Miller Pond. One of the problems, residents say, is that seniors aren’t the only ones moving in.

“When it was presented to the public, it was sold as affordable senior housing. I can assure you it’s anything but affordable senior housing,” said neighbor Mike Hamilton. I’ve spoken to many residents in the project, and they’re dissatisfied that they sit on their balcony, they hear music, they smell pot, and they do all kinds of things, and they’re running into people that are not 55 and above” Hamilton said.

In a partnership with Elmira’s ‘AIM independent living center,’ 10 out of the 50 units are not age-restricted. The owner and developer of the complex, CDS Housing, says AIM is providing “supportive services” by housing people with “intellectual or developmental disabilities.”

Neighbors say they don’t want to see the same issues happen in a plan for a second apartment complex that could be built next to the first one. The proposal calls for another 50 unit complex on the site of former McNaught field, right across from Miller Pond. The owner says 15 out 50 units will also be reserved for ‘supportive services’ for people under the age of 55.

“This represents about 200 signatures that we’ve gathered over the last couple of weeks, in opposition to this second phase proposed building” said neighbor Mike Hamilton.

Neighbors say the second complex raises additional issues, including the impact on property values , and safety issues involving more traffic on Parkway road, next to Millers Pond Park.

The director of CDS Housing, Patrick Pinkerton, also attended the City Council meeting and tried to address resident’s concerns

“We have not had any conversations to request bus service on Parkway, nor do I think that is being entertained,” Pinkerton said. “I also want to touch on the fact we do have full time property management staff on site, in addition to supportive staff from AIM.”

Neighbors say they were also kept in the dark about the plans to build the first apartment complex. I asked Mayor Dan Mandell if neighbors were consulted on the second project, which already has markers placed in the ground.

“No, no. As a matter of fact, when CDS met with the City Manager and I earlier this year, my first comment to them was, before you start anything you should meet with the neighbors. They have not done that. The neighbors found out because people are in the field setting up shop so to speak, to get ready for a phase 2 and they became concerned, they do not want this project.”

The next step for the proposal is a vote by the City of Elmira planning board next month.

You can watch the public comment portion of Tuesday’s City Council meeting below: